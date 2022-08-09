Silica-based Matting Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Matting agents help control the gloss of the surface on which they are applied. These agents are fine particles that are dispersed in paint and coating formulations in such a way that they scatter the light falling on the surface in a desired, defined manner. This helps achieve matte finish or reduce the gloss of the surface on which they are applied. Silica is a major raw material that is used in the manufacture of matting agents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silica-based Matting Agents in global, including the following market information:

The global Silica-based Matting Agents market was valued at 460.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 561.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silica-based Matting Agents include Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Huntsman, W.R. Grace, The Lubrizol, PQ Corporation, Imerys and Quantum Silicones, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silica-based Matting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

