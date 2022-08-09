Quicklime Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Calcium oxide, commonly known as quicklime, is a chemical compound of the general formula CaO. Calcium oxide is usually obtained from limestone or shells, and the substance containing calcium carbonate is heated to 500-600 ° C to break it down into calcium oxide and carbon dioxide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Quicklime in global, including the following market information:
Global Quicklime Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Quicklime Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Quicklime companies in 2021 (%)
The global Quicklime market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Quicklime include Graymont, Lhoist, USLM, Carmeuse, Nordkalk, Mississippi Lime, Pete Lien & Sons, Valley Minerals and Imerys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Quicklime manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Quicklime Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Quicklime Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Block
Other
Global Quicklime Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Quicklime Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Intermediates
Metallurgical
Construction
Environment
Other
Global Quicklime Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Quicklime Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Quicklime revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Quicklime revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Quicklime sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Quicklime sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Graymont
Lhoist
USLM
Carmeuse
Nordkalk
Mississippi Lime
Pete Lien & Sons
Valley Minerals
Imerys
Northern Cement
Martin Marietta
Covia
Exmouth Limestone
Cheney Lime & Cement
Greer Lime
Linwood Mining & Minerals
Tangshan Gangyuan
Hebei Longfengshan
Huangshi Chenjiashan
Shousteel Lujiashan
Huangshi Xinye Calcium
Jingmen Tianhe Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Quicklime Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Quicklime Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Quicklime Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Quicklime Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Quicklime Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Quicklime Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Quicklime Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Quicklime Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Quicklime Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Quicklime Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Quicklime Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quicklime Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Quicklime Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quicklime Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quicklime Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quicklime Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Quicklime Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
4.1.3 Block
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Global Quicklime Revenue & Forecasts
4
