Quicklime Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Calcium oxide, commonly known as quicklime, is a chemical compound of the general formula CaO. Calcium oxide is usually obtained from limestone or shells, and the substance containing calcium carbonate is heated to 500-600 ° C to break it down into calcium oxide and carbon dioxide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quicklime in global, including the following market information:

Global Quicklime Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Quicklime Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Quicklime companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quicklime market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quicklime include Graymont, Lhoist, USLM, Carmeuse, Nordkalk, Mississippi Lime, Pete Lien & Sons, Valley Minerals and Imerys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quicklime manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quicklime Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Quicklime Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Block

Other

Global Quicklime Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Quicklime Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Intermediates

Metallurgical

Construction

Environment

Other

Global Quicklime Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Quicklime Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quicklime revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quicklime revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Quicklime sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Quicklime sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Graymont

Lhoist

USLM

Carmeuse

Nordkalk

Mississippi Lime

Pete Lien & Sons

Valley Minerals

Imerys

Northern Cement

Martin Marietta

Covia

Exmouth Limestone

Cheney Lime & Cement

Greer Lime

Linwood Mining & Minerals

Tangshan Gangyuan

Hebei Longfengshan

Huangshi Chenjiashan

Shousteel Lujiashan

Huangshi Xinye Calcium

Jingmen Tianhe Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Quicklime Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Quicklime Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Quicklime Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Quicklime Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Quicklime Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Quicklime Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Quicklime Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Quicklime Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Quicklime Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Quicklime Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Quicklime Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quicklime Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Quicklime Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quicklime Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quicklime Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quicklime Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Quicklime Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Powder

4.1.3 Block

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Global Quicklime Revenue & Forecasts

4

