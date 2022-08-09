Dermatological Drugs Market
Dermatology is a field of medicine that is engaged in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of various skin, nails, hair diseases, pigmentation, acne, wrinkles, psoriasis, and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dermatological Drugs in global, including the following market information:
Global Dermatological Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dermatological Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Dermatological Drugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dermatological Drugs market was valued at 25070 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34110 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Prescription-Based Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dermatological Drugs include Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Bayer, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Allergan, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and PharmaDerm Pharmaceuticals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dermatological Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dermatological Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dermatological Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Prescription-Based Drugs
Over-the-Counter Drugs
Global Dermatological Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dermatological Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Global Dermatological Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dermatological Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dermatological Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dermatological Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dermatological Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Dermatological Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Merck
Bayer
Mylan Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Allergan
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
PharmaDerm Pharmaceuticals
Allergan Inamed Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dermatological Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dermatological Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dermatological Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dermatological Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dermatological Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dermatological Drugs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dermatological Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dermatological Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dermatological Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dermatological Drugs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dermatological Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dermatological Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dermatological Drugs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dermatological Drugs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dermatological Drugs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dermatological Drugs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
