Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Tire Cord Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nylon Tire Cord Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

840/2 Denier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon Tire Cord Fabric include Century Enka, China Shenma Industry, Junma, Kordsa Global, Saba Tire Cord Complex, SRF, KOLON Industries and Toray Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nylon Tire Cord Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

840/2 Denier

1260/2 Denier

1260/3 Denier

1680/2 Denier

1890/2 Denier

1890/3 Denier

2520/2 Denier

Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cassenger Cars

Commercial Cars

Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon Tire Cord Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon Tire Cord Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon Tire Cord Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nylon Tire Cord Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Century Enka

China Shenma Industry

Junma

Kordsa Global

Saba Tire Cord Complex

SRF

KOLON Industries

Toray Industries

