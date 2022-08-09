Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Tire Cord Fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Nylon Tire Cord Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
840/2 Denier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nylon Tire Cord Fabric include Century Enka, China Shenma Industry, Junma, Kordsa Global, Saba Tire Cord Complex, SRF, KOLON Industries and Toray Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nylon Tire Cord Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
840/2 Denier
1260/2 Denier
1260/3 Denier
1680/2 Denier
1890/2 Denier
1890/3 Denier
2520/2 Denier
Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cassenger Cars
Commercial Cars
Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nylon Tire Cord Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nylon Tire Cord Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nylon Tire Cord Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Nylon Tire Cord Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Century Enka
China Shenma Industry
Junma
Kordsa Global
Saba Tire Cord Complex
SRF
KOLON Industries
Toray Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
