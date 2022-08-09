Baclofen Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Baclofen in global, including the following market information:
Global Baclofen Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Baclofen Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Baclofen companies in 2021 (%)
The global Baclofen market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tablet 10 mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Baclofen include LGM Pharma, Lannett, Beijing 4A Biotech, Novartis Pharma Schweiz, North Star Rx, Par Pharmaceuticals, Qualitest Products and Teva Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Baclofen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Baclofen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Baclofen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tablet 10 mg
Tablet 20 mg
Global Baclofen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Baclofen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Global Baclofen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Baclofen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Baclofen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Baclofen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Baclofen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Baclofen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LGM Pharma
Lannett
Beijing 4A Biotech
Novartis Pharma Schweiz
North Star Rx
Par Pharmaceuticals
Qualitest Products
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Baclofen Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Baclofen Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Baclofen Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Baclofen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Baclofen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Baclofen Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Baclofen Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Baclofen Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Baclofen Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Baclofen Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Baclofen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Baclofen Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Baclofen Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baclofen Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baclofen Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baclofen Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Baclofen Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Tablet 10 mg
4.1.3 Tablet 20 mg
4.2 By Type – Global Baclofen Revenue & Forecasts
