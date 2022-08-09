Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zirconia-ceramic Crown in global, including the following market information:
Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Zirconia-ceramic Crown companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zirconia-ceramic Crown market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transparent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zirconia-ceramic Crown include Dentsply Sirona, Sagemax Bioceramics, 3M ESPE, Zirkonzahn, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kuraray Noritake Dental, GC, Pritidenta and Glidewell Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zirconia-ceramic Crown manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Transparent
Translucent
Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental Clinics
Hospitals
Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zirconia-ceramic Crown revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zirconia-ceramic Crown revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zirconia-ceramic Crown sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Zirconia-ceramic Crown sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dentsply Sirona
Sagemax Bioceramics
3M ESPE
Zirkonzahn
Ivoclar Vivadent
Kuraray Noritake Dental
GC
Pritidenta
Glidewell Laboratories
Aurident
CRYSTAL Zirconia
Aidite
Upcera Dental
Huge Dental
Z-Systems
Amann Girrbach
ZUBLER
Zfx
Pritidenta GmbH
Straumann
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zirconia-ceramic Crown Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zirconia-ceramic Crown Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zirconia-ceramic Crown Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconia-ceramic Crown Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zirconia-ceramic Crown Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconia-ceramic Crown Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
