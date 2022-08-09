This report contains market size and forecasts of Zirconia-ceramic Crown in global, including the following market information:

Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Zirconia-ceramic Crown companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zirconia-ceramic Crown market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transparent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zirconia-ceramic Crown include Dentsply Sirona, Sagemax Bioceramics, 3M ESPE, Zirkonzahn, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kuraray Noritake Dental, GC, Pritidenta and Glidewell Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zirconia-ceramic Crown manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transparent

Translucent

Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zirconia-ceramic Crown revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zirconia-ceramic Crown revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zirconia-ceramic Crown sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Zirconia-ceramic Crown sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dentsply Sirona

Sagemax Bioceramics

3M ESPE

Zirkonzahn

Ivoclar Vivadent

Kuraray Noritake Dental

GC

Pritidenta

Glidewell Laboratories

Aurident

CRYSTAL Zirconia

Aidite

Upcera Dental

Huge Dental

Z-Systems

Amann Girrbach

ZUBLER

Zfx

Pritidenta GmbH

Straumann

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zirconia-ceramic Crown Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zirconia-ceramic Crown Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zirconia-ceramic Crown Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zirconia-ceramic Crown Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconia-ceramic Crown Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zirconia-ceramic Crown Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconia-ceramic Crown Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

