Cell Surface Marker Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cell surface markers are protein or antigenic determinants found on the surface of specific types of cells. They also act as a marker for identifying the specific type of cell.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Surface Marker in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cell Surface Marker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cell Surface Marker market was valued at 472.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 638.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flow Cytometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cell Surface Marker include Bio-Rad, Abbott Laboratories, Seimens Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Roche Diagnostics, BD Biosciences, Nihon Kohden, Luminex and SYSMEX CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cell Surface Marker companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cell Surface Marker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cell Surface Marker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flow Cytometer
Hematology Analyzers
Reagents and Kits
Global Cell Surface Marker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cell Surface Marker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Laboratory
Global Cell Surface Marker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cell Surface Marker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cell Surface Marker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cell Surface Marker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bio-Rad
Abbott Laboratories
Seimens Healthcare
Beckman Coulter
Roche Diagnostics
BD Biosciences
Nihon Kohden
Luminex
SYSMEX CORPORATION
Bayer
HORIBA ABX SAS
Boule Medical AB
Mindray
Sinnowa
Hui Zhikang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cell Surface Marker Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cell Surface Marker Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cell Surface Marker Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cell Surface Marker Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cell Surface Marker Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cell Surface Marker Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cell Surface Marker Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cell Surface Marker Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cell Surface Marker Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cell Surface Marker Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Surface Marker Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cell Surface Marker Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Surface Marker Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Cell Surface
