Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electroencephalography (EEG) and an electromyography (EMG) are diagnostic techniques used to measure the electrical activity in human body.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electroencephalography and Electromyography in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electroencephalography and Electromyography market was valued at 744.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 987.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electroencephalography Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electroencephalography and Electromyography include Nihon Kohden, Natus Medical, Brain Products, Mitsar, Moberg, Corscience, Deymed Diagnostic, Eb Neuro and Elmiko Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electroencephalography and Electromyography companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electroencephalography

Electromyography

Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostics

Monitor

Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electroencephalography and Electromyography revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electroencephalography and Electromyography revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nihon Kohden

Natus Medical

Brain Products

Mitsar

Moberg

Corscience

Deymed Diagnostic

Eb Neuro

Elmiko Medical

Compumedics Neuroscan

Cadwell Industries

BIOPAC Systems

ADInstruments

SYMTOP INSTRUMNET

ANT Neuro

NR Sign

Noraxon

SPES MEDICA S.r.l

Haishen

Yirui

Medcom

NCC

Hangzhou Yuanxiang

Sanjava

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electroencephalography and Electromyography Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electroencephalography and Electromyography Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electroencephalography and Electromyography Product Type

