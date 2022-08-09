Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electroencephalography (EEG) and an electromyography (EMG) are diagnostic techniques used to measure the electrical activity in human body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electroencephalography and Electromyography in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electroencephalography and Electromyography market was valued at 744.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 987.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electroencephalography Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electroencephalography and Electromyography include Nihon Kohden, Natus Medical, Brain Products, Mitsar, Moberg, Corscience, Deymed Diagnostic, Eb Neuro and Elmiko Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electroencephalography and Electromyography companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electroencephalography
Electromyography
Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Diagnostics
Monitor
Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electroencephalography and Electromyography revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electroencephalography and Electromyography revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nihon Kohden
Natus Medical
Brain Products
Mitsar
Moberg
Corscience
Deymed Diagnostic
Eb Neuro
Elmiko Medical
Compumedics Neuroscan
Cadwell Industries
BIOPAC Systems
ADInstruments
SYMTOP INSTRUMNET
ANT Neuro
NR Sign
Noraxon
SPES MEDICA S.r.l
Haishen
Yirui
Medcom
NCC
Hangzhou Yuanxiang
Sanjava
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electroencephalography and Electromyography Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electroencephalography and Electromyography Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electroencephalography and Electromyography Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electroencephalography and Electromyography Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroencephalography and Electromyogra
