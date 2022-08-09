Coagulation Analyzers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A coagulation analyzer or a micro-coagulation system is a device that measures and evaluates the speed of clot formation or blood coagulation. It helps to avoid the chances of heart attack, thrombosis, and embolism by detecting the presence of blood clots in the blood vessels.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coagulation Analyzers in global, including the following market information:
Global Coagulation Analyzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coagulation Analyzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Coagulation Analyzers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coagulation Analyzers market was valued at 2737.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3920.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Prothrombin Time Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coagulation Analyzers include Abbott, Nihon Kohden, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Sysmex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Diagnostica Stago Sas, Helena Laboratories and Instrumentation Laboratory (Werfen) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coagulation Analyzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coagulation Analyzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coagulation Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Prothrombin Time Testing
Fibrinogen Testing
Activated Clotting Time Testing
D-Dimer Testing
Platelet Function Tests
Anti-Factor Xa Tests
Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Tests for Activated clotting time (ACT)
Other Coagulation Tests
Global Coagulation Analyzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coagulation Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinical Laboratories
Point-of-Care Testing
Others
Global Coagulation Analyzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coagulation Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coagulation Analyzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coagulation Analyzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coagulation Analyzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Coagulation Analyzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott
Nihon Kohden
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthcare
Sysmex
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Diagnostica Stago Sas
Helena Laboratories
Instrumentation Laboratory (Werfen)
International Technidyne (ITC)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coagulation Analyzers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coagulation Analyzers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coagulation Analyzers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coagulation Analyzers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coagulation Analyzers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coagulation Analyzers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coagulation Analyzers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coagulation Analyzers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coagulation Analyzers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coagulation Analyzers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coagulation Analyzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coagulation Analyzers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coagulation Analyzers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coagulation Analyzers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coagulation Analyzers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coagulation Analyzers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
