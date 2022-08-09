Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography is a radiologic imaging technique, which is performed by combining both endoscopy and fluoroscopy for the treatment of biliary disorders.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography in Global, including the following market information:

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography market was valued at 16620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiber Duodenoscope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography include Hoya (Pentax), Olympus and Fujifilm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fiber Duodenoscope

Electronic Duodenoscope

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hoya (Pentax)

Olympus

Fujifilm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endoscopic

