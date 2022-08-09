Anti-Malarial Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Malarial Drug in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Anti-Malarial Drug companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Malarial Drug market was valued at 702.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 833.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plasmodium Falciparum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Malarial Drug include GlaxoSmithKline, Ranbaxy, Zydus Cadila, Alvizia, Bayer, Ipca, Merck, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Novartis and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Malarial Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plasmodium Falciparum

Plasmodium Vivax

Plasmodium Malariae

Plasmodium Ovale

Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

E-Commerce

Others

Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Malarial Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Malarial Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Malarial Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Anti-Malarial Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GlaxoSmithKline

Ranbaxy

Zydus Cadila

Alvizia

Bayer

Ipca

Merck

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Malarial Drug Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Malarial Drug Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Malarial Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Malarial Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Malarial Drug Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Malarial Drug Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Malarial Drug Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Malarial Drug Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Siz

