Anti-Malarial Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Malarial Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Anti-Malarial Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Malarial Drug market was valued at 702.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 833.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plasmodium Falciparum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Malarial Drug include GlaxoSmithKline, Ranbaxy, Zydus Cadila, Alvizia, Bayer, Ipca, Merck, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Novartis and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Malarial Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plasmodium Falciparum
Plasmodium Vivax
Plasmodium Malariae
Plasmodium Ovale
Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
E-Commerce
Others
Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-Malarial Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-Malarial Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-Malarial Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Anti-Malarial Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GlaxoSmithKline
Ranbaxy
Zydus Cadila
Alvizia
Bayer
Ipca
Merck
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Novartis
Pfizer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Malarial Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Malarial Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Malarial Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Malarial Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Malarial Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Malarial Drug Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Malarial Drug Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Malarial Drug Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Malarial Drug Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Malarial Drug Market Siz
