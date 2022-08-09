Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ayurveda is an ancient system of life and also the oldest surviving medical system in the world. Ayurvedic science is not merely a traditional Indian form of medicine but a perennial naturopathic system of healthcare that has survived the test of time as well as onslaught of modern science and methods of treatments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products in Global, including the following market information:

Global Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products market was valued at 4947.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9220.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Health Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products include Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Dabur, Emami Group, Himalaya Drug, Baidyanath, Shahnaz Husain Group, Vicco Laboratories, Amrutanjan Healthcare and Charak Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Health Care

Oral Care

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others

Global Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Women

Men

Kids

Global Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Dabur

Emami Group

Himalaya Drug

Baidyanath

Shahnaz Husain Group

Vicco Laboratories

Amrutanjan Healthcare

Charak Pharma

Botique

Herbal Hills

Natreon

Unilever

