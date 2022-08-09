Ocular Surgery Devices are devices used in ocular surgery, such as cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, refractive surgery, and vitreoretinal surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ocular Surgery Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ocular Surgery Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cataract Surgery Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ocular Surgery Devices include A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Accutome, Inc., Alcon, Inc., AqueSys, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. and Lumenis Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ocular Surgery Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cataract Surgery Devices

Glaucoma Surgery Devices

Refractive Surgery Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ocular Surgery Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ocular Surgery Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A.R.C. Laser Gmbh

Accutome, Inc.

Alcon, Inc.

AqueSys, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditech AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Meridian AG

Rhein Medical, Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ocular Surgery Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ocular Surgery Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ocular Surgery Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ocular Surgery Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ocular Surgery Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ocular Surgery Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Ocular Surgery Devices Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ocular Surgery Devices Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ocular Surgery Devices Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ocular Surgery Devices Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



