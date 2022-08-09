Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Analgesic infusion pumps are medical device that deliver solutions intravenously, subcutaneously, or epidurally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Analgesic Infusion Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Analgesic Infusion Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Analgesic Infusion Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pump (PCA Pump) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Analgesic Infusion Pumps include Baxter, B. Braun, BD, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Flowonix Medical, Fresenius and Micrel Medical Devices, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Analgesic Infusion Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pump (PCA Pump)

Intrathecal Pump

Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centers (ASCs)

Home Care

Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Analgesic Infusion Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Analgesic Infusion Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Analgesic Infusion Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Analgesic Infusion Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baxter

B. Braun

BD

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Flowonix Medical

Fresenius

Micrel Medical Devices

Mindray

Sorenson Medical

Stryker

Terumo Medical Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Analgesic Infusion Pumps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Analgesic Infusion Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Analgesic Infusion Pumps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Analgesic Infusion Pumps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Analgesic Infusion Pumps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Analgesic Infusion Pumps Companies

