Autoimmune Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Abnormal immune responses of the innate immune system can cause autoimmune diseases, which can damage body tissues and lead to abnormal organ functions. Immunological complications due to physiological processes within the human body lead to autoimmune diseases. These diseases are characterized by chronic inflammatory processes that activate the innate immune system and the production of antibodies that destroy host tissues. These inflammatory processes can be caused by genetic or environmental factors or infections.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Autoimmune Drugs in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Autoimmune Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Autoimmune Drugs market was valued at 94140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 132680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Autoimmune Drugs include Eli Lilly, GSK, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Amgen, Pfizer, Roche and Baxter. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Autoimmune Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Autoimmune Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Autoimmune Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

