Halitosis Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Halitosis is a clinical condition characterized by unpleasant odor present in the mouth due to various periodontal and chronic diseases. It has become a social problem affecting large number of people across the world. The most common cause of halitosis is lack of oral hygiene and lack of awareness about diagnosis of this disease.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Halitosis Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Halitosis Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Halitosis Treatment market was valued at 9564.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18740 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pathologic Halitosis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Halitosis Treatment include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Harold Katz, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, Listerine and AstraZeneca, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Halitosis Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Halitosis Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Halitosis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pathologic Halitosis
Others
Global Halitosis Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Halitosis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Global Halitosis Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Halitosis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Halitosis Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Halitosis Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Dr. Harold Katz
Rowpar Pharmaceuticals
Abbott
Listerine
AstraZeneca
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Halitosis Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Halitosis Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Halitosis Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Halitosis Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Halitosis Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Halitosis Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Halitosis Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Halitosis Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Halitosis Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Halitosis Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Halitosis Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Halitosis Treatment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Halitosis Treatment Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Halitosis Tr
