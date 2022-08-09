Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe is indicated for use as a prolonged retinal tamponade in selected cases of complicated retinal detachments

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe in global, including the following market information:

Global Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Doses)

Global top five Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1000 cst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe include Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV and Geuder AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1000 cst

2000 cst

Others

Global Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Global Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Doses)

Key companies Vitreo Retinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcon, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Inc

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV

Geuder AG

