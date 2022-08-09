Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market
Transfemoral (TF) prosthesis is custom made for a person who has had a AK or TF amputation. The prosthesis consists of a custom made socket, liner, knee, pylon, and foot. Sometimes the prosthesis may consist of a sleeve or other harness, depending on the suspension system used for that patient.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis in global, including the following market information:
Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis companies in 2021 (%)
The global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Knee Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis include Ottobock, Ossur, Fillauer, Proteor, Blatchford, WillowWood, College Park, Trulife and Streifeneder KG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Knee
Leg
Foot
Other
Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Juveniles
Adults
Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ottobock
Ossur
Fillauer
Proteor
Blatchford
WillowWood
College Park
Trulife
Streifeneder KG
Dycor Manufacturing, Inc.
Roadrunnerfoot
Protunix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Companies
