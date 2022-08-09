Transfemoral (TF) prosthesis is custom made for a person who has had a AK or TF amputation. The prosthesis consists of a custom made socket, liner, knee, pylon, and foot. Sometimes the prosthesis may consist of a sleeve or other harness, depending on the suspension system used for that patient.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis in global, including the following market information:

Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis companies in 2021 (%)

The global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Knee Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis include Ottobock, Ossur, Fillauer, Proteor, Blatchford, WillowWood, College Park, Trulife and Streifeneder KG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Knee

Leg

Foot

Other

Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Juveniles

Adults

Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ottobock

Ossur

Fillauer

Proteor

Blatchford

WillowWood

College Park

Trulife

Streifeneder KG

Dycor Manufacturing, Inc.

Roadrunnerfoot

Protunix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Transfemoral (TF) Prosthesis Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

