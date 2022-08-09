Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

tUnsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite is an easily printable liquid polymer which, once cured (cross-linked with styrene, by the use of particular substances, organic peroxides, named hardeners), keeps the solid shape taken in the mold.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite in global, including the following market information:

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Orthopthalic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite include BASF, Advanced Materials Technology, AkzoNobel, Ashland, DSM, Lonza GmbH, Polynt, Reichhold and Shin-Etsu Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Orthopthalic

Isopthalic

Dicyclopentadiene

Others

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Transport

Buildings

Consumer Good

Others

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Advanced Materials Technology

AkzoNobel

Ashland

DSM

Lonza GmbH

Polynt

Reichhold

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Swancor Ind

Dow Chemical

Tianhe Resin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

