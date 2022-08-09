Microwave Ablation Devices Market
Microwave Ablation Systems is an emerging tissue ablation technique utilized to treat large, small tumors, and inoperable tumors. The technique uses numerous antennae to achieve microwave ablation in a small targeted area to prevent healthy tissue damage. This ablation technique is widely employed to treat various diseases such as lung, kidney, breast, and liver cancer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microwave Ablation Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7209102/global-microwave-ablation-devices-2022-2028-242
Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Microwave Ablation Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microwave Ablation Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Equipments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microwave Ablation Devices include Medtronic, AngioDynamics, NeuWave Medical (Johnson & Johnson), MedWaves, Perseon, Emblation Microwave, Miramar Labs, Symple Surgical and Tactile Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microwave Ablation Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Equipments
Consumables
Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oncology
Cardiovascular
Urology
Gynecology
Others
Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microwave Ablation Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microwave Ablation Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microwave Ablation Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Microwave Ablation Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
AngioDynamics
NeuWave Medical (Johnson & Johnson)
MedWaves
Perseon
Emblation Microwave
Miramar Labs
Symple Surgical
Tactile Medical
Urologix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microwave Ablation Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microwave Ablation Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microwave Ablation Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microwave Ablation Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microwave Ablation Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microwave Ablation Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microwave Ablation Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microwave
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Research Report 2021-2025