Microwave Ablation Systems is an emerging tissue ablation technique utilized to treat large, small tumors, and inoperable tumors. The technique uses numerous antennae to achieve microwave ablation in a small targeted area to prevent healthy tissue damage. This ablation technique is widely employed to treat various diseases such as lung, kidney, breast, and liver cancer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microwave Ablation Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Microwave Ablation Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microwave Ablation Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Equipments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microwave Ablation Devices include Medtronic, AngioDynamics, NeuWave Medical (Johnson & Johnson), MedWaves, Perseon, Emblation Microwave, Miramar Labs, Symple Surgical and Tactile Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microwave Ablation Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Equipments

Consumables

Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Urology

Gynecology

Others

Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microwave Ablation Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microwave Ablation Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microwave Ablation Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Microwave Ablation Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

AngioDynamics

NeuWave Medical (Johnson & Johnson)

MedWaves

Perseon

Emblation Microwave

Miramar Labs

Symple Surgical

Tactile Medical

Urologix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microwave Ablation Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microwave Ablation Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microwave Ablation Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Microwave Ablation Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microwave Ablation Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Microwave Ablation Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microwave Ablation Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microwave Ablation Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microwave

