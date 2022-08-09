Back Massager Devices Market
Massager Devices for back.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Back Massager Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Back Massager Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Back Massager Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Back Massager Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Back Massager Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Back Massager Devices include OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND, Panasonic, OSIM International, Rotai, Daito-THRIVE, HoMedics and Casada, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Back Massager Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Back Massager Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Back Massager Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electronic Devices
Manual Devices
Global Back Massager Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Back Massager Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Back Massager Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Back Massager Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Back Massager Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Back Massager Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Back Massager Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Back Massager Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
OGAWA
Inada
BODYFRIEND
Panasonic
OSIM International
Rotai
Daito-THRIVE
HoMedics
Casada
Beurer
Human Touch
HealthmateForever
JSB Healthcare
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Back Massager Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Back Massager Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Back Massager Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Back Massager Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Back Massager Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Back Massager Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Back Massager Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Back Massager Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Back Massager Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Back Massager Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Back Massager Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Back Massager Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Back Massager Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Back Massager Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Back Massager Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Back Massager Devices Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
