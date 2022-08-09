Needle Counters Market
Needle counters are designed to provide a safe and easy way to store and count various types of sharps used during a procedure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Needle Counters in global, including the following market information:
Global Needle Counters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Needle Counters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Needle Counters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Needle Counters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Double Magnet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Needle Counters include Medline Industries, Boen Healthcare, Medical Action Industries, Xodus Medical, Austramedex, ArcRoyal and Medtronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Needle Counters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Needle Counters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Needle Counters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Double Magnet
Single Magnet
Global Needle Counters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Needle Counters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Global Needle Counters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Needle Counters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Needle Counters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Needle Counters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Needle Counters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Needle Counters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medline Industries
Boen Healthcare
Medical Action Industries
Xodus Medical
Austramedex
ArcRoyal
Medtronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Needle Counters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Needle Counters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Needle Counters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Needle Counters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Needle Counters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Needle Counters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Needle Counters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Needle Counters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Needle Counters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Needle Counters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Needle Counters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Needle Counters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Needle Counters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Needle Counters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Needle Counters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Needle Counters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Needle Counters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Double Magnet
