Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT, or C-arm CT, cone beam volume CT, or flat panel CT) is a medical imaging technique consisting of X-ray computed tomography where the X-rays are divergent, forming a cone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Large FOV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography include Carestream Health, Cefla Group, Danaher Corporation, Planmeca OY, Prexion Inc., QR s.r.l., Sirona Dental Systems and Vatech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Large FOV

Medium FOV

Other

Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carestream Health

Cefla Group

Danaher Corporation

Planmeca OY

Prexion Inc.

QR s.r.l.

Sirona Dental Systems

Vatech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Cone Beam Computed Tomography Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

