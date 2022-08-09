Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market
Urine drainage bags are used for urine collection. This bag is attached to sheath or catheter (tube) that is inside the bladder of an individual. Urinary drainage bags are used by patients suffering from urinary retention, urine incontinence, urological, or gynecological surgeries in which a patient is unable to move from one place to another and has difficulties in urinations, or other health related issues. A urinary catheter is placed inside the bladder through the urethra. It is held in the bladder by a small, water-filled balloon. The catheter is connected to a bag to collect urine that drains through the catheter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Urology Drain and Collection Bags in global, including the following market information:
Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208998/global-urology-drain-collection-bags-2022-2028-720
Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Urology Drain and Collection Bags companies in 2021 (%)
The global Urology Drain and Collection Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Legs Bags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Urology Drain and Collection Bags include Amsino, Coloplast, Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, Medline Industries, Pacific Hospital Supply, Medtronic, Flexicare Medical and Plasti-med. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Urology Drain and Collection Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Legs Bags
Night Drainage Bag
Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Urology Drain and Collection Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Urology Drain and Collection Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Urology Drain and Collection Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Urology Drain and Collection Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amsino
Coloplast
Cook Medical
C. R. Bard
Medline Industries
Pacific Hospital Supply
Medtronic
Flexicare Medical
Plasti-med
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Urology Drain and Collection Bags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urology Drain and Collection Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Urology Drain and Collection Bags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urology Drain and Collection Bags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Urology Drain and Collection Bags Sales Market Report 2021