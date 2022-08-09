Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market
Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation?(TENS?or TNS) is the use of electric current produced by a?device?to stimulate the nerves for therapeutic purposes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cyberonics, DJO LLC., Nevro Corp., NeuroMetrix, Uroplasty and Cogentix Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable
Desktop
Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
Abbott
Cyberonics
DJO LLC.
Nevro Corp.
NeuroMetrix
Uroplasty
Cogentix Medical
NeuroPace
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transcutan
