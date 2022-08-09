Global Luxury Swimwear Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Luxury Swimwear market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Swimwear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Skirt Fission
Skirt Conjoined
Non-skirt Split
Non-Skirt Joint
Beach Pants
Other
Segment by Application
Men
Women
Boys
Girls
By Company
Agent Provocateur
La Perla
Gottex
Melissa Odabash
Zimmermann
Minimale Animale
Aubade
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Dolce?Gabbana
RELLECIGA
Beach Bunny Swimwear
Victoria's Secrets
Seafolly
MONA
Adriana Degreas
CHANEL
Billabong
Maaji
L*SPACE
Missoni
Orlebar Brown
Prism London
Anjuna
LVHM
Gucci
ERES
Marysia
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Swimwear Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Skirt Fission
1.2.3 Skirt Conjoined
1.2.4 Non-skirt Split
1.2.5 Non-Skirt Joint
1.2.6 Beach Pants
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Women
1.3.4 Boys
1.3.5 Girls
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Luxury Swimwear by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Luxury Swimwear Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
