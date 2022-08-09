Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
By Containing Ozone
With Ozone
Without 0zone
By Rechargeable
Rechargeable
Non-Rechargeable
By Control Method
Key Control
Touch Control
Remote Control
Intelligent Control
Induction Control
Segment by Application
Household
School
Medical
Government and Utilities
Commercial Place
Food Industrial
Other
By Company
Halma
Atlantic Ultraviolet
Panasonic
Cnlight
HYDROTEC
Philips Lighting
Heraeus Holding
Trojan Technologies
Calgon Carbon
Onyx
Xylem
USHIO
Helios Quartz Group
OSRAM
Oceanpower
GE Lighting
American Ultraviolet
Evoqua Water
Newland Entech
KARELL
GOLDVISS
Fei Yang
Bosda
Huanengshi
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 With Ozone
1.2.3 Without 0zone
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 School
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Government and Utilities
1.3.6 Commercial Place
1.3.7 Food Industrial
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Lamp Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Paci
