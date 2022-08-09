Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The rise in geriatric population throughout the globe is contributing greatly to the increasing number of various minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) such as breast, orthopedic, cardiac, gynecological and urological surgeries.This is mainly because, elderly people belong to the high risk patient category for performing conventional open surgeries due to their already compromised health and slow recovery from debilitating conditions. MIS is performed with a tiny incision in the patient?s body that results in faster recovery, minimal stay in the hospital, and minimal pain and trauma to the patient.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Minimally Invasive Surgery in Global, including the following market information:

The global Minimally Invasive Surgery market was valued at 15110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Minimally Invasive Surgery include Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew, Biomet, DePuy Synthes, GE Healthcare, Given Imaging, Intuitive Surgical and NuVasive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Minimally Invasive Surgery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Minimally Invasive Surgery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Minimally Invasive Surgery Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Minimally Invasive Surgery Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Minimally Invasive Surgery Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Minimally Invasive Surgery Companies

