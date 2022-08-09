Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
mHealth (also written as m-health or mhealth) is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and personal digital assistants (PDAs), and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services, information, and data collection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7233021/global-mobile-healthcare-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-595
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
mHealth Apps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions include Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Cerner Corporation, BioTelemetry, Inc., Apple, Inc., Withings S.A. and AliveCor, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
mHealth Apps
Connected Medical Devices
mHealth Services
Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic PLC
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Omron Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Cerner Corporation
BioTelemetry, Inc.
Apple, Inc.
Withings S.A.
AliveCor, Inc.
AirStrip Technologies
Athenahealth
Andon Health
AT&T, Inc.
AgaMatrix, Inc.
Cisco Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global and China Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Regional Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027