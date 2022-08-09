Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

mHealth (also written as m-health or mhealth) is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and personal digital assistants (PDAs), and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services, information, and data collection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7233021/global-mobile-healthcare-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-595

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

mHealth Apps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions include Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Cerner Corporation, BioTelemetry, Inc., Apple, Inc., Withings S.A. and AliveCor, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

mHealth Apps

Connected Medical Devices

mHealth Services

Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Cerner Corporation

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Withings S.A.

AliveCor, Inc.

AirStrip Technologies

Athenahealth

Andon Health

AT&T, Inc.

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-mobile-healthcare-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-595-7233021

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-mobile-healthcare-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-595-7233021

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global and China Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Regional Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Solutions Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

