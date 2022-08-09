Relationship Genetic Tests Market
The results of these tests can indicate whether tested individuals are biologically related to one another. For example, kinship testing can establish whether one person is the biological father of another (paternity testing).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Relationship Genetic Tests in Global, including the following market information:
Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Relationship Genetic Tests market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Siblings DNA Test Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Relationship Genetic Tests include 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center and Invitae, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Relationship Genetic Tests companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Siblings DNA Test
Grandparentage Test
Genetic Reconstruction Test
Other
Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Direct to consumer
Legal service
Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Relationship Genetic Tests revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Relationship Genetic Tests revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
23andMe
MyHeritage
LabCorp
Myriad Genetics
Ancestry.com
Quest Diagnostics
Gene By Gene
DNA Diagnostics Center
Invitae
IntelliGenetics
Ambry Genetics
Living DNA
EasyDNA
Pathway Genomics
Centrillion Technology
Xcode
Color Genomics
Anglia DNA Services
African Ancestry
Canadian DNA Services
DNA Family Check
Alpha Biolaboratories
Test Me DNA
23 Mofang
Genetic Health
DNA Services of America
Shuwen Health Sciences
Mapmygenome
Full Genomes
