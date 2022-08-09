The results of these tests can indicate whether tested individuals are biologically related to one another. For example, kinship testing can establish whether one person is the biological father of another (paternity testing).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Relationship Genetic Tests in Global, including the following market information:

Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7235393/global-relationship-genetic-tests-forecast-2022-2028-603

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Relationship Genetic Tests market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Siblings DNA Test Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Relationship Genetic Tests include 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center and Invitae, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Relationship Genetic Tests companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Siblings DNA Test

Grandparentage Test

Genetic Reconstruction Test

Other

Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct to consumer

Legal service

Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Relationship Genetic Tests revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Relationship Genetic Tests revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

23andMe

MyHeritage

LabCorp

Myriad Genetics

Ancestry.com

Quest Diagnostics

Gene By Gene

DNA Diagnostics Center

Invitae

IntelliGenetics

Ambry Genetics

Living DNA

EasyDNA

Pathway Genomics

Centrillion Technology

Xcode

Color Genomics

Anglia DNA Services

African Ancestry

Canadian DNA Services

DNA Family Check

Alpha Biolaboratories

Test Me DNA

23 Mofang

Genetic Health

DNA Services of America

Shuwen Health Sciences

Mapmygenome

Full Genomes

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-relationship-genetic-tests-forecast-2022-2028-603-7235393

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Relationship Genetic Tests Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Relationship Genetic Tests Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Relationship Genetic Tests Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Relationship Genetic Tests Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Relationship Genetic Tests Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Relationship Genetic Tests Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Relationship Genetic Tests Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Relationship Genetic Tests Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Relationship Genetic Tests Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Relationship Genetic Tests Companies

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-relationship-genetic-tests-forecast-2022-2028-603-7235393

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Direct-to-consumer Relationship Genetic Tests Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Genetic Tests Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

