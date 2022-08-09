Fetal bovine serum (FBS) or fetal calf serum (spelled foetal in Commonwealth English) is the blood fraction remaining after the natural coagulation of blood, followed by centrifugation to remove any remaining red blood cells. Fetal bovine serum comes from the blood drawn from a bovine fetus via a closed system of collection at the slaughterhouse. Fetal bovine serum is the most widely used serum-supplement for the in vitro cell culture of eukaryotic cells. This is due to it having a very low level of antibodies and containing more growth factors, allowing for versatility in many different cell culture applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences in global, including the following market information:

Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7235549/global-fetal-bovine-serum-for-life-sciences-forecast-2022-2028-686

Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

North America-sourced Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences include Thermo Fisher, GE Healthcare, Merck, Moregate BioTech, Gemini, Atlanta Biologicals, Tissue Culture Biologicals, Bovogen and Biowest. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

North America-sourced

South America-sourced

Australia-sourced

Others

Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher

GE Healthcare

Merck

Moregate BioTech

Gemini

Atlanta Biologicals

Tissue Culture Biologicals

Bovogen

Biowest

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-fetal-bovine-serum-for-life-sciences-forecast-2022-2028-686-7235549

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Players in Globa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-fetal-bovine-serum-for-life-sciences-forecast-2022-2028-686-7235549

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Sales Market Report 2021

Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Research Report 2021

