Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market
Fetal bovine serum (FBS) or fetal calf serum (spelled foetal in Commonwealth English) is the blood fraction remaining after the natural coagulation of blood, followed by centrifugation to remove any remaining red blood cells. Fetal bovine serum comes from the blood drawn from a bovine fetus via a closed system of collection at the slaughterhouse. Fetal bovine serum is the most widely used serum-supplement for the in vitro cell culture of eukaryotic cells. This is due to it having a very low level of antibodies and containing more growth factors, allowing for versatility in many different cell culture applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences in global, including the following market information:
Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
North America-sourced Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences include Thermo Fisher, GE Healthcare, Merck, Moregate BioTech, Gemini, Atlanta Biologicals, Tissue Culture Biologicals, Bovogen and Biowest. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
North America-sourced
South America-sourced
Australia-sourced
Others
Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Scientific Research
Industrial Production
Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher
GE Healthcare
Merck
Moregate BioTech
Gemini
Atlanta Biologicals
Tissue Culture Biologicals
Bovogen
Biowest
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fetal Bovine Serum for Life Sciences Players in Globa
