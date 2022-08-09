Surgical Gloves are personal protection equipment (PPE) designed to protect clinicians in operating room (OR) environments. The primary purpose of surgical gloves is to act as a protective barrier for surgeons and nurses to prevent possible transmission of diseases or pathogens during procedures while working with surgical instruments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cirurgical Gloves in global, including the following market information:

Global Cirurgical Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cirurgical Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cirurgical Gloves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cirurgical Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Latex Cirurgical Gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cirurgical Gloves include Ansell Healthcare, Top Glove, Medline Industries, Cardinal Health, Molnlycke Health Care, Kossan, Semperit, Hutchinson and Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cirurgical Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cirurgical Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cirurgical Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Latex Cirurgical Gloves

Synthetic Cirurgical Gloves

Global Cirurgical Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cirurgical Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Non-hospital Settings

Global Cirurgical Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cirurgical Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cirurgical Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cirurgical Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cirurgical Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cirurgical Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ansell Healthcare

Top Glove

Medline Industries

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care

Kossan

Semperit

Hutchinson

Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves

Globus

Kanam Latex Industries

Asma Rubber Products

Kurian Abraham Private Limited (KAPL)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cirurgical Gloves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cirurgical Gloves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cirurgical Gloves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cirurgical Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cirurgical Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cirurgical Gloves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cirurgical Gloves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cirurgical Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cirurgical Gloves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cirurgical Gloves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cirurgical Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cirurgical Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cirurgical Gloves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cirurgical Gloves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cirurgical Gloves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cirurgical Gloves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cirurgical Gloves Market Size Markets, 2021 &

