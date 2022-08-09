Navigation in Surgery Market
Surgical Navigation System can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient's anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Navigation in Surgery in Global, including the following market information:
Global Navigation in Surgery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Navigation in Surgery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Optical Surgical Navigation Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Navigation in Surgery include Medtronic, Brainlab, GE Healthcare, Stryker, B. Braun, Karl Storz, Zimmer Biomet, Fiagon and XION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Navigation in Surgery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Navigation in Surgery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Navigation in Surgery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Optical Surgical Navigation Systems
Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation Systems
Other
Global Navigation in Surgery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Navigation in Surgery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Neurosurgery Surgery
Spinal Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
ENT Surgery
Other
Global Navigation in Surgery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Navigation in Surgery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Navigation in Surgery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Navigation in Surgery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Brainlab
GE Healthcare
Stryker
B. Braun
Karl Storz
Zimmer Biomet
Fiagon
XION
Collin Medical
Anke
Fudan Digital Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Navigation in Surgery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Navigation in Surgery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Navigation in Surgery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Navigation in Surgery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Navigation in Surgery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Navigation in Surgery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Navigation in Surgery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Navigation in Surgery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Navigation in Surgery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Navigation in Surgery Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Navigation in Surgery Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Navigation in Surgery Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Navigation in Surgery Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
