Ancestry Testing Market
Genetic ancestry testing, or genetic genealogy, is a way for people interested in family history (genealogy) to go beyond what they can learn from relatives or from historical documentation. Examination of DNA variations can provide clues about where a person's ancestors might have come from and about relationships between families. Certain patterns of genetic variation are often shared among people of particular backgrounds. The more closely related two individuals, families, or populations are, the more patterns of variation they typically share.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ancestry Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Ancestry Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7235391/global-ancestry-testing-forecast-2022-2028-502
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ancestry Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Y chromosome testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ancestry Testing include 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center and Invitae, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ancestry Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ancestry Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ancestry Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Y chromosome testing
Mitochondrial DNA testing
Single nucleotide polymorphism testing
Global Ancestry Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ancestry Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online
Offline
Global Ancestry Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ancestry Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ancestry Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ancestry Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
23andMe
MyHeritage
LabCorp
Myriad Genetics
Ancestry.com
Quest Diagnostics
Gene By Gene
DNA Diagnostics Center
Invitae
IntelliGenetics
Ambry Genetics
Living DNA
EasyDNA
Pathway Genomics
Centrillion Technology
Xcode
Color Genomics
Anglia DNA Services
African Ancestry
Canadian DNA Services
DNA Family Check
Alpha Biolaboratories
Test Me DNA
23 Mofang
Genetic Health
DNA Services of America
Shuwen Health Sciences
Mapmygenome
Full Genomes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ancestry Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ancestry Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ancestry Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ancestry Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ancestry Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ancestry Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ancestry Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ancestry Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ancestry Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ancestry Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ancestry Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ancestry Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ancestry Testing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Ancestry Testing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Ancestry Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027