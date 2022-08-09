Long-acting beta-agonists or long-acting beta adrenergic receptor agonists are class of drugs used in the management of asthma by relaxing the muscles surrounding the bronchial tubes and facilitating the opening the airways wider. Long-acting beta-agonists have a longer duration of action of at least 12 hours.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Long Acting Beta Agonist in Global, including the following market information:

Global Long Acting Beta Agonist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Long Acting Beta Agonist market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Long Acting Beta Agonist include Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Mylan, Teva and Merck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Long Acting Beta Agonist companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Long Acting Beta Agonist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Long Acting Beta Agonist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Tablet

Global Long Acting Beta Agonist Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Long Acting Beta Agonist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Global Long Acting Beta Agonist Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Long Acting Beta Agonist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Long Acting Beta Agonist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Long Acting Beta Agonist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Mylan

Teva

Merck

