2022-2027 Global and Regional Aliphatic Isocyanates Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Aliphatic Isocyanates market was valued at 367.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aliphatic Isocyanates (ADI) are specialty intermediate chemicals used primarily to make polyurethane coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers. They belong to the family of isocyanate which contains R-N=C=O group, along with alicyclic isocyanate and aromatic isocyanate.Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI), isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) and methylene dicyclohexyl diisocyanate or hydrogenated MDI (H12MDI) is three common types of aliphatic diisocyanates. Nowadays, global percentage of polyurethane coatings tends to increase. Elastomers application share is stable those years. Three common types of aliphatic diisocyanates are HDI, IPDI and H12MDI.

Currently, this industry is a monopoly industry. There are only several companies which produce aliphatic isocyanates, such as Bayer, Evonik, Vencorex, BASF, Asahi Kasei, NPU and Wanhua Chemical. Wanhua Chemical is a unique Chinese company. Also, most companies`bases distributed all over the world. Aliphatic isocyanates` consumption areas are mainly in Europe, USA, China and Japan. In 2017, China aliphatic isocyanates sales share was 128.96 K MT with 37.19% market share.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Aliphatic Isocyanates Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Aliph

