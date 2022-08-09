Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Segment by Type

SmCo5

Sm2Co17

Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Others

The report on the Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Shin-Etsu

VAC

Galaxy Magnetic

HPMG

NGYC

CO-STAR

Tianhe Magnetics

Electron Energy Corp

Arnold Magnetic

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Samarium-Cobalt Magnet with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Samarium-Cobalt Magnet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Shin-Etsu

7.1.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

7.1.2 Shin-Etsu Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Shin-Etsu Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Shin-Etsu Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Products Offered

7.1.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

7.2 VAC

7.2.1 VAC Corporation Information

7.2.2 VAC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 VAC Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 VAC Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Products Offered

7.2.5 VAC Recent Development

7.3 Galaxy Magnetic

7.3.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Galaxy Magnetic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Galaxy Magnetic Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Galaxy Magnetic Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Products Offered

7.3.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Development

7.4 HPMG

7.4.1 HPMG Corporation Information

7.4.2 HPMG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 HPMG Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 HPMG Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Products Offered

7.4.5 HPMG Recent Development

7.5 NGYC

7.5.1 NGYC Corporation Information

7.5.2 NGYC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NGYC Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NGYC Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Products Offered

7.5.5 NGYC Recent Development

7.6 CO-STAR

7.6.1 CO-STAR Corporation Information

7.6.2 CO-STAR Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 CO-STAR Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 CO-STAR Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Products Offered

7.6.5 CO-STAR Recent Development

7.7 Tianhe Magnetics

7.7.1 Tianhe Magnetics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tianhe Magnetics Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tianhe Magnetics Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tianhe Magnetics Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Products Offered

7.7.5 Tianhe Magnetics Recent Development

7.8 Electron Energy Corp

7.8.1 Electron Energy Corp Corporation Information

7.8.2 Electron Energy Corp Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Electron Energy Corp Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Electron Energy Corp Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Products Offered

7.8.5 Electron Energy Corp Recent Development

7.9 Arnold Magnetic

7.9.1 Arnold Magnetic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Arnold Magnetic Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Arnold Magnetic Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Arnold Magnetic Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Products Offered

7.9.5 Arnold Magnetic Recent Development

