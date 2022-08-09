Global Liquorice Sweets Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Liquorice Sweets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquorice Sweets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Original Black Liquorice
Fruit Flavored Liquorice
Segment by Application
Supermarket
Online Sales
Convenient Store
By Company
Twizzzlers
Red Vines
Wiley Wallaby
Venco
Good & Plenty
Halva
Klene
RJ?S
Kraepelien & Holm
Kenny?s Candy
Switzer?s Authentic Candy
Mrs. Call?s Candy
Gimbals Fine Candies
Kookaburra Liquorice
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquorice Sweets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquorice Sweets Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Original Black Liquorice
1.2.3 Fruit Flavored Liquorice
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquorice Sweets Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Online Sales
1.3.4 Convenient Store
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Liquorice Sweets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Liquorice Sweets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquorice Sweets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Liquorice Sweets Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Liquorice Sweets Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Liquorice Sweets by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Liquorice Sweets Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Liquorice Sweets Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Liquorice Sweets Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Liquorice Sweets Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Liquorice Sweets Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Liquorice Sweets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
