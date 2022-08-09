Mobile Surgery Units Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile surgery units is an innovative new way of delivering surgery, where instead of bringing the patient to the operating room, the operating room is taken to the patient.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Surgery Units in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Surgery Units Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Surgery Units market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Modular Mobile Operating Room Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Surgery Units include Kentucky Trailer, Odulair, Medical Coaches, Mobile Healthcare Facilities, Stryker, AMoHS, Mobile Medical International, EMS Mobil Sistemler and Vanguard Healthcare Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Surgery Units companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Surgery Units Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Surgery Units Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Modular Mobile Operating Room
Integrated Mobile Operating Room
ICU Mobile Operating Room
Global Mobile Surgery Units Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Surgery Units Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Surgery
Endoscopy
Plastic Surgery
Emergency Care
Others
Global Mobile Surgery Units Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Surgery Units Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Surgery Units revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Surgery Units revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kentucky Trailer
Odulair
Medical Coaches
Mobile Healthcare Facilities
Stryker
AMoHS
Mobile Medical International
EMS Mobil Sistemler
Vanguard Healthcare Solutions
SabaPalaye
NAFFCO
GAZI GAZI GRUP AS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Surgery Units Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Surgery Units Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Surgery Units Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Surgery Units Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Surgery Units Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Surgery Units Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Surgery Units Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Surgery Units Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Surgery Units Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Surgery Units Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Surgery Units Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Surgery Units Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Surgery Units Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
