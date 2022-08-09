Baselayer Compression Shirts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Baselayer Compression Shirts in global, including the following market information:

Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Baselayer Compression Shirts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Baselayer Compression Shirts market was valued at 318.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 386.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Male Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Baselayer Compression Shirts include Nike, Spanx, Adidas, Leonisa, Ann Chery, 2XU, Under Armour, Zensah and Skins International Trading. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Baselayer Compression Shirts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Male

Female

Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online

Offline

Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Baselayer Compression Shirts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Baselayer Compression Shirts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Baselayer Compression Shirts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Baselayer Compression Shirts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nike

Spanx

Adidas

Leonisa

Ann Chery

2XU

Under Armour

Zensah

Skins International Trading

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Baselayer Compression Shirts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Baselayer Compression Shirts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Baselayer Compression Shirts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Baselayer Compression Shirts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baselayer Compression Shirts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baselayer Compression Shirts Companies

