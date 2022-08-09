Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Liposomes have been used to improve the therapeutic index of new or established drugs by modifying drug absorption, reducing metabolism, prolonging biological half-life or reducing toxicity. Drug distribution is then controlled primarily by properties of the carrier and no longer by physico-chemical characteristics of the drug substance only.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery in Global, including the following market information:
Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liposomal Doxorubicin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery include Gilead Sciences, Pacira, Sun Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Luye Pharma, Sigma-Tau Group, Ipsen (Onivyde), CSPC and Teva Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liposomal Doxorubicin
Liposomal Amphoteracin B
Liposomal Paclitaxel
Others
Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fungal Infection Therapy
Cancer & Tumor Therapy
Others
Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gilead Sciences
Pacira
Sun Pharmaceutical
Johnson & Johnson
Luye Pharma
Sigma-Tau Group
Ipsen (Onivyde)
CSPC
Teva Pharmaceutical
Novartis
Fudan-Zhangjiang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liposome Assisted Drug Delivery Companies
3.6.2 List of G
