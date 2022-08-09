Global Sports Duffel Bags Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Sports Duffel Bags market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Duffel Bags market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nylon
Polyester
Others
Segment by Application
Adults
Kids
By Company
Nike
Adidas
Decathlon Group
VF Corporation
Under Armour
Puma SE
ASICS
Armani
ANTA
New Balance
Columbia Sportswear
Converse
Mizuno Corporation
Li Ning
Kappa
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports Duffel Bags Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports Duffel Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nylon
1.2.3 Polyester
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sports Duffel Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adults
1.3.3 Kids
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sports Duffel Bags Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Sports Duffel Bags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sports Duffel Bags Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Sports Duffel Bags Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Sports Duffel Bags Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Sports Duffel Bags by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Sports Duffel Bags Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Sports Duffel Bags Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Sports Duffel Bags Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Sports Duffel Bags Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Sports Duffel Bags Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Sports Duffel Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3
