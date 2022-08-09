Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The results of these tests estimate your genetic risk of developing several common diseases, such as?celiac disease,?Parkinson disease, and?Alzheimer disease. Some companies also include a person?s carrier status for less common conditions, including?cystic fibrosis?and?sickle cell disease. A carrier is someone who has one copy of a gene mutation that, when present in two copies, causes a genetic disorder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test in Global, including the following market information:
Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Celiac Disease Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test include 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center and Invitae, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Celiac Disease
Parkinson Disease
Alzheimer Disease
Other
Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online
Offline
Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
23andMe
MyHeritage
LabCorp
Myriad Genetics
Ancestry.com
Quest Diagnostics
Gene By Gene
DNA Diagnostics Center
Invitae
IntelliGenetics
Ambry Genetics
Living DNA
EasyDNA
Pathway Genomics
Centrillion Technology
Xcode
Color Genomics
Anglia DNA Services
African Ancestry
Canadian DNA Services
DNA Family Check
Alpha Biolaboratories
Test Me DNA
23 Mofang
Genetic Health
DNA Services of America
Shuwen Health Sciences
Mapmygenome
Full Genomes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disease Risk and Health Genetic Test Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disease Ris
