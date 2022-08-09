Emergency Bag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Emergency Bag is a package of basic tools and supplies prepared in advance as an aid to survival in an emergency.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emergency Bag in global, including the following market information:
Global Emergency Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Emergency Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Emergency Bag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emergency Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Handle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emergency Bag include ADE, Apollo Laser, Blume, Chattanooga International, DART Sim, DHS Emergency, ELITE BAGS, Ferno International and Health o meter Professional, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Emergency Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emergency Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Emergency Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Handle
Shoulder Strap
Wheeled
Other
Global Emergency Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Emergency Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
First Aid
For Pediatric Care
Intubation
Airway Management
Other
Global Emergency Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Emergency Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Emergency Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Emergency Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Emergency Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Emergency Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADE
Apollo Laser
Blume
Chattanooga International
DART Sim
DHS Emergency
ELITE BAGS
Ferno International
Health o meter Professional
HERSILL
HUM GmbH
Italeco
Karl Bollmann
Marsden Weighing Machine Group
Medical Devices Group
Meret
Red Leaf
ROYAX
Seca
Shanghai InsMark Instrument Technology
Sugr Germany
Tanita
Thomas EMS
Versapak International
WUNDER
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emergency Bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emergency Bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emergency Bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emergency Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emergency Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Emergency Bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emergency Bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emergency Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emergency Bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Emergency Bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Emergency Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emergency Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Emergency Bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emergency Bag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Bag Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Emergency Bag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Handle
4.1.3 Shoulder Strap
