Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Enteral feeding device is a medical device which delivers nutrition or medications directly in the stomach or intestine. Enteral feeding devices are commonly used to feed the specialized diets in elderly or bedridden patients suffering from chronic ailments. It is the preferred route of nutrition delivery as compared to parenteral feeding because enteral feeding avoids complications, such as infection, sepsis, liver & gallbladder disorders, and commonly associated with parenteral nutrition.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants in global, including the following market information:
Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Enteral Feeding Pumps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants include Avanos Medical, Fresenius, Medela, Cardinal Health, Moog Medical Devices, Abbott Laboratories, VYGON and Neochild, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Enteral Feeding Pumps
Enteral Feeding Tubes
Consumables
Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Home Use
Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Avanos Medical
Fresenius
Medela
Cardinal Health
Moog Medical Devices
Abbott Laboratories
VYGON
Neochild
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enteral Feeding Devices for Infants Players in Global Market
