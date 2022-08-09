Premarin-API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Conjugated estrogens (CEs), or conjugated equine estrogens (CEEs), sold under the brand name Premarin among others, is an estrogen medication which is used in menopausal hormone therapy and for various other indications. It is a mixture of the sodium salts of estrogen conjugates found in horses, such as estrone sulfate and equilin sulfate. CEEs are available in the form of both natural preparations manufactured from the urine of pregnant mares and fully synthetic replications of the natural preparations. They are formulated both alone and in combination with progestins such as medroxyprogesterone acetate. CEEs are usually taken by mouth, but can also be given by application to the skin or vagina as a cream or by injection into a blood vessel or muscle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Premarin-API in global, including the following market information:
Global Premarin-API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Premarin-API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Premarin-API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Premarin-API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.97 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Premarin-API include Pfizer and Xinjiang Tefeng etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Premarin-API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Premarin-API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Premarin-API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.97
97%UP
Global Premarin-API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Premarin-API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tablet
Cream
Global Premarin-API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Premarin-API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Premarin-API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Premarin-API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Premarin-API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Premarin-API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfizer
Xinjiang Tefeng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Premarin-API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Premarin-API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Premarin-API Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Premarin-API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Premarin-API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Premarin-API Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Premarin-API Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Premarin-API Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Premarin-API Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Premarin-API Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Premarin-API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Premarin-API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Premarin-API Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premarin-API Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Premarin-API Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premarin-API Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Premarin-API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 0.97
4.1.3 97%UP
4.2 By Type – Global Premarin-API
