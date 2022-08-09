Glass Liquor Bottle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Glass liquor bottles provide eye-catching look on the retail shelves that draw customers. Wide variety of glass liquor bottles offer unique style, high-end antique, ornamental and classy industrial standards to the alcoholic beverage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Liquor Bottle in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Liquor Bottle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass Liquor Bottle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Glass Liquor Bottle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Liquor Bottle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clear Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Liquor Bottle include Cary Company, Owens-Illinois, ARD Finance, Arglass, Saxco International and Rockwood Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glass Liquor Bottle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Liquor Bottle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Liquor Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clear Glass
Flint Glass
Global Glass Liquor Bottle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Liquor Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wine
Liquor and Spirits
Beer
Others
Global Glass Liquor Bottle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Liquor Bottle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass Liquor Bottle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass Liquor Bottle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glass Liquor Bottle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Glass Liquor Bottle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cary Company
Owens-Illinois
ARD Finance
Arglass
Saxco International
Rockwood Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Liquor Bottle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Liquor Bottle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Liquor Bottle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Liquor Bottle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Liquor Bottle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Liquor Bottle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Liquor Bottle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Liquor Bottle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Liquor Bottle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Liquor Bottle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Liquor Bottle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Liquor Bottle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Liquor Bottle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Liquor Bottle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Liquor Bottle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Liquor Bottle Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Liquor
