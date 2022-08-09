Global Waterproof Canvas Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Waterproof Canvas market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof Canvas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nylon
Polyester
Segment by Application
Transportation & protection
Buildings
Automobiles
Others
By Company
Toray Industries
Porelle Membranes
Lafayette USA Corp
Anand Fabrics
Carrington Textiles
Polartec Neoshell
Finetex EnE
Gore
Performax
Sympatex
Swmintl
Arkema
Derekduck
Dentik
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproof Canvas Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nylon
1.2.3 Polyester
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation & protection
1.3.3 Buildings
1.3.4 Automobiles
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Waterproof Canvas Production
2.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Waterproof Canvas Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Waterproof Canvas Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Waterproof Canvas Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Waterproof Canvas Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Waterproof Canvas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Waterproof Canvas Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Waterproof Canvas Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Waterproof Canvas by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Waterproof Canvas Re
