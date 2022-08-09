Traffic Control Device Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Traffic control device tapes, as its name implies is used to control traffic, including foot traffic and vehicle traffic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Control Device Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Rolls)
Global top five Traffic Control Device Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Traffic Control Device Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Traffic Control Device Tape include 3M, Kruse Adhesive Tape, Nitto Denko, Vibac, Advance Tapes, Harris Industries and Hultafors Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Traffic Control Device Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)
Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Nylon
Others
Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)
Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction Industry
Traffic Enforcement Industry
Others
Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)
Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Traffic Control Device Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Traffic Control Device Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Traffic Control Device Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Rolls)
Key companies Traffic Control Device Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Kruse Adhesive Tape
Nitto Denko
Vibac
Advance Tapes
Harris Industries
Hultafors Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Traffic Control Device Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Traffic Control Device Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Traffic Control Device Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Traffic Control Device Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Traffic Control Device Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Control Device Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traffic Control Device Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Traffic Control Device Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and Japan Traffic Control Device Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2027