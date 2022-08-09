Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Direct Oral Anticoagulants are rapid and short acting agents which have relatively low bleeding risks and overall safety. Direct oral anticoagulants are alternative choice for blood clot treatment in selected patients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Oral Anticoagulant in global, including the following market information:

Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Direct Oral Anticoagulant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Direct Oral Anticoagulant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Apixaban Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Direct Oral Anticoagulant include Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pab Organics Private Limited and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, etc.

We surveyed the Direct Oral Anticoagulant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Apixaban

Dabigatran

Rivaroxaban

Edoxaban

Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Direct Oral Anticoagulant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Direct Oral Anticoagulant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Direct Oral Anticoagulant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Direct Oral Anticoagulant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co

Pfizer Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Pab Organics Private Limited

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct Oral Anticoagulant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Direct Oral Anticoagulant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Oral Anticoagulant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Direct Oral Anticoagulant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Oral Anticoagulant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Direct Oral Anticoagulant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Oral Anticoagulan

